Secret (SIE) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,448.38

Secret (SIE) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Secret has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $3,448.38 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00170534 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00051168 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00030982 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012520 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003259 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00299499 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,621.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

