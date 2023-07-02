Scotiabank Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

TSE ALS opened at C$21.90 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$15.63 and a 52 week high of C$24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.80 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.5612466 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.