Scotiabank Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Altius Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %
TSE ALS opened at C$21.90 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$15.63 and a 52 week high of C$24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.06.
Altius Minerals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altius Minerals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.