Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

