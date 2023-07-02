Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,036,000. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 213,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,797 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

