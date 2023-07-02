Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 116.9% in June

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.8 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

OTCMKTS SBGSF traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $182.64.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

