Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FCX. Barclays boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.27.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.