Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Samsonite International stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

