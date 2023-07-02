Saltmarble Tops One Day Volume of $49,037.37 (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004703 BTC on popular exchanges. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $139.86 million and $49,037.37 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 1.37922435 USD and is up 23.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $52,969.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

