Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is DnB Asset Management AS’s 6th Largest Position

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,776 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.3% of DnB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.18% of Salesforce worth $369,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 13.9% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $211.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.05 and a 200-day moving average of $181.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

