Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Update

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 924,300 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 1,558,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 308.1 days.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RUSMF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.