Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. Royale Energy, Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

