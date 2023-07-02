Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Royale Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,814. Royale Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
Royale Energy Company Profile
