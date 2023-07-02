Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $10.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Root from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Root from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Root alerts:

Root Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.95. Root has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. Root had a negative net margin of 85.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. Analysts predict that Root will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Root by 661.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Root in the second quarter worth about $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217,175 shares during the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth about $7,356,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter worth about $2,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

(Free Report

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.