Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,357. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after buying an additional 1,095,008 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. Rollins has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

