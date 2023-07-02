Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$60.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

