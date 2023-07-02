Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKTW. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

RCKTW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.21. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

