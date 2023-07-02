Reviewing Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) and Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) and Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Trisura Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 10.11% 40.74% 5.19% Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty and Trisura Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.73 billion 6.76 $61.05 million $0.56 80.16 Trisura Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Ryan Specialty has higher revenue and earnings than Trisura Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ryan Specialty and Trisura Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 1 2 3 0 2.33 Trisura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus target price of $46.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.42%. Trisura Group has a consensus target price of $55.40, suggesting a potential upside of 93.03%. Given Trisura Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trisura Group is more favorable than Ryan Specialty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ryan Specialty beats Trisura Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company serves commercial, industrial, institutional, and government sectors. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects. It provides risk solutions, managing general agents, captive insurance companies, affinity groups, and reinsurers. In addition, the company is involved in corporate insurance products that comprise directors' and officers' insurance for public, private, and non-profit enterprises activities; and non-profit enterprises; and liability insurance for enterprises and professionals. Further, it offers package insurance for enterprise, professionals, and fidelity insurance for commercial and financial institutions. Trisura Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

