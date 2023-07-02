Reviewing Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) & United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) and United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Global Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Global Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Water Resources and United Utilities Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources $44.73 million 6.77 $5.51 million $0.30 42.27 United Utilities Group $2.22 billion 3.84 $248.94 million N/A N/A

Dividends

United Utilities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Water Resources.

Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Global Water Resources pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Water Resources has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Global Water Resources and United Utilities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources 14.81% 13.08% 1.66% United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Water Resources and United Utilities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Water Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 United Utilities Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Global Water Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.07%. United Utilities Group has a consensus target price of $1,043.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4,078.34%. Given United Utilities Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Utilities Group is more favorable than Global Water Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Global Water Resources has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Water Resources beats United Utilities Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

