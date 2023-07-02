Reviewing Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) & Its Rivals

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Enerpac Tool Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group 6.02% 24.27% 10.42% Enerpac Tool Group Competitors -8.89% 7.09% 2.05%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $571.22 million $15.69 million 43.55 Enerpac Tool Group Competitors $4.39 billion $402.58 million 22.84

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enerpac Tool Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enerpac Tool Group. Enerpac Tool Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enerpac Tool Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerpac Tool Group Competitors 116 358 477 25 2.42

As a group, “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies have a potential downside of 0.04%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerpac Tool Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerpac Tool Group’s peers have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enerpac Tool Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 25.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerpac Tool Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; maintenance and manpower services; high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. This segment markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Other segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical textiles. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

