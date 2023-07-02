renBTC 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,864.25 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $31,297.51 or 1.02558590 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $1,864.25 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 304 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

