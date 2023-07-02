Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $789.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $718.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $756.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $563.82 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

