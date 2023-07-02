Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $1,045.00 at Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $857.05.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $718.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $756.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total transaction of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.