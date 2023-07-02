Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $65,660.15 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $65,660.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,528,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,639,228.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 15,485 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $154,540.30.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $45,224.65.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $52,688.05.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $58,019.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.47 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

