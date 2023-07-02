Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,300 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the May 31st total of 272,300 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCRT remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. Recruiter.com Group has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.60.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 71.60% and a negative return on equity of 205.76%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Recruiter.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 82,876 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

