Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,378,900 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 19,127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,566.9 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Performance

RKUNF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 81,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. Rakuten Group has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

