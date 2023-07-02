Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,378,900 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 19,127,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,566.9 days.
Rakuten Group Stock Performance
RKUNF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 81,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. Rakuten Group has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $5.58.
About Rakuten Group
