Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Given New GBX 43 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of RBW stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1 year low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 14 ($0.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.89 million, a P/E ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.63.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

