Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Given New GBX 43 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 43 ($0.55) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of RBW stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1 year low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 14 ($0.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.89 million, a P/E ratio of -935.00 and a beta of 1.63.
