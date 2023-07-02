Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in June

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the May 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Raffles Medical Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RAFLF remained flat at $1.08 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07. Raffles Medical Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.08.
About Raffles Medical Group
