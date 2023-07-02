QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Update

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 618,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.
Insider Transactions at QuinStreet
In other QuinStreet news, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hillary B. Smith purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Pauldine purchased 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet
QuinStreet Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. 368,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.66 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
See Also
