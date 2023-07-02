QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0014

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $522.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137537 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $523.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

