Quantfury Token (QTF) One Day Volume Hits $2,596.36

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $8.00 or 0.00026186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $79.98 million and $2,596.36 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.99745734 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,597.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

