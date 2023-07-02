Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Axon Enterprise, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Axon Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

AXON has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $195.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.10 per share, with a total value of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 413,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,080,428.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and have sold 7,275 shares valued at $1,504,121. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

