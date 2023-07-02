Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.64 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.