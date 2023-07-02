Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

PLRG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 80 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

About Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies selected and weighted in consideration of several factors as well as the current market risk regime, as determined by the fund adviser.

