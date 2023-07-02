Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
PLRG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 80 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.
About Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.