Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Declares Dividend of $0.32 (BATS:PXUS)

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3216 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PXUS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of developed ex-US stocks selected and weighted based on a proprietary rules-based multi-factor methodology. PXUS was launched on May 26, 2021 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal International Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.