PotCoin Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. PotCoin has a market cap of $309,603.73 and approximately $13.81 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.85 or 0.00362919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018505 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003299 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,361,354 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

