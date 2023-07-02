Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Pool worth $32,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $374.64 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.82 and a 200 day moving average of $344.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.17%.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

