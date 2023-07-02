Polymath 24 Hour Volume Tops $55,068.39 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $112.48 million and $55,068.39 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12458501 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $45,700.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

