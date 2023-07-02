Pflug Koory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE:ADM opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.16. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

