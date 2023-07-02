Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -465.11%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.