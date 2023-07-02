Pflug Koory LLC Has $758,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH opened at $94.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

