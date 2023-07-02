Pflug Koory LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.