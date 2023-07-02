Pflug Koory LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $29.07 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. WestRock’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

