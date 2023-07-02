Pflug Koory LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth $564,950,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,990,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,633,000 after acquiring an additional 675,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,047,000 after purchasing an additional 627,280 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,463,000.

GBIL opened at $100.07 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.88.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

