P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Up 91.7% in June

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

P&F Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 5,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.12%.

P&F Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of P&F Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

