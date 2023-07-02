Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in June

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,200 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 1,523,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.9 days.
Perseus Mining Stock Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.67.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perseus Mining
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.