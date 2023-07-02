Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in June

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,008,200 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 1,523,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.9 days.

Perseus Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.42. Perseus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.