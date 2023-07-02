Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.29

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.29 and traded as low as $25.00. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 12,427 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $176.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and IRAs accounts.

