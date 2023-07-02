Penbrook Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Penbrook Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $286.98 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The stock has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on META. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

