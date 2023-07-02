Penbrook Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 82,660.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,671,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,186,000 after buying an additional 89,548 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,491,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 809,971 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 918,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after buying an additional 229,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 513.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 743,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SA opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

