Penbrook Management LLC Purchases 25,497 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Identiv worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Identiv by 22.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Identiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Identiv by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Identiv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,093.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Identiv Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Identiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised Identiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Identiv stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.21 million, a P/E ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Identiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Identiv Profile

(Free Report)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

