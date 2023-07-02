Penbrook Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gayle A. Crowell bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,845 shares in the company, valued at $530,622.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE HTGC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 55.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTGC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

