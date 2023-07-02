Penbrook Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Penbrook Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up 1.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after buying an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $76.10 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.29.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

